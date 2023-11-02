Lincoln 6th Graders to Host Veterans Day Program

GREEN RIVER — The 6th grade students at Lincoln Middle School will be honoring veterans in the community next week by hosting a program.

The Veterans Day program will be Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium. Veterans and all members of the community are welcome to attend.

According to the school, students have been working hard to learn songs and make signs to create a special day to share with those who have served, or know someone who has served. The program offers a way for the students to say thank you to all veterans in the community.

Sixth graders are also saying thank you to specific veterans in their families or to school district employees who served by making veteran signs. The signs recognize individual veterans with their names, which military branch they served in, and the war they served in if they served in a war.

The signs will be posted along Uinta Drive for the entirety of the week leading up to Veterans Day. The school asks the community to be on the lookout for these signs, as the students have put a lot of effort and pride into making the signs for the community. Below is a Facebook post by Lincoln Middle School that shows some of the students working on the posters.