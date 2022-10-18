Lincoln Middle School Seventh Grade Volleyball Team Dominates Conference Tournament

Members of the Lincoln Middle School seventh-grade volleyball team are from left to right Coach Allen, manager Myah Tynsky, Elexes Heward, Natalie Tynsky, Hailey DeGraw, Jaedyn Santhuff,Jillian Westenskow, Brookelyn Phillips, Raelie Pate, Athena Clement, Sailor Richardson, Makynleigh Poulsen, and Coach Hassert.

GREEN RIVER — The Lincoln Middle School seventh grade volleyball team have a lot to celebrate after winning Conference for the 2022 season.

Conference took place in Pinedale on October 8 and 16 teams played in the tournament. LMS was 8-2 on the season and went undefeated in the tournament.

Congratulations!

