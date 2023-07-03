Lincoln Middle School Students Recently Return from Trip to Washington, D.C., New York City

GREEN RIVER — Fifty Lincoln Middle School students and 29 adults recently returned from a week-long trip to Washington, D.C. and New York City. The students had been fundraising and working for 2 years to make pay for and make the trip happen.

While on the trip, travelers walked 8-11 miles per day as so they could see as much as possible. They started in Washington, D.C. where they visited monuments, toured the Capitol, visited the Smithsonians, Holocaust Museum, Arlington, Mount Vernon, and even went on a Ghost Tour.

The group also traveled to New York City and visited Times Square, viewed the city from an iconic skyscraper, visited the Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, Central Park, rode the subway, saw a play on Broadway, went to a Mets game, toured the Metropolitan Museum, Madison Square Garden, and toured the financial district as well as Chinatown and Little Italy.

This is the third trip led by Lincoln Middle School social studies teacher Bridgette Nielsen.

“I want students to be able to see where our country began, appreciate the sacrifices made, and care about where we go in the future,” Nielsen said. “Being in these places brings history to life. It also gives students a chance to see diversity and big city life. Some love it and some come home appreciating Wyoming a little bit more.”

Due to the size of the traveling group, two tour busses were needed. Bus No. 2 was monitored by Green River High School social studies teacher James Quiroz. This was his second time on tour. The next trip will take place in 2025.