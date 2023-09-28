Lincoln Middle School’s Care Closet Provides Support for Students

GREEN RIVER — Lincoln Middle School (LMS) launched a food pantry and clothing closet this year called Tina’s Closet to help support students and their families who may be in need.

LMS teacher Kelsee McLaughlin told SweetwaterNOW that the care closet was started after the school received $400 in funding last school year from the United Steelworkers Local 13214. The United Steelworkers Local 13214, along with employees at Genesis Alkali and LMS teachers, have now combined their efforts to donate even more money to go towards Tina’s Closet.

“They gave us $400 and then got a raffle going to provide the $1,640. Lincoln staff and the employees of Genesis participated in the raffle,” she said.

She said that LMS staff have noticed an increase in need among their students, and this closet is a way to help address that. Tina’s Closet provides canned goods, snacks, clothing, hygiene items, and school supplies.

“With the economy the way it is, people aren’t able to access these items the way they used to. Also, it is proven that if student’s very basic needs aren’t met, such as food, clothing, hygiene items or school supplies, students can’t be successful,” McLaughlin said. “We do have a wonderful nutrition program at Sweetwater County School District No. 2, so this care closet is supplemental.”

She added that the closet can also support students who have high levels of anxiety, and due to that, are unable to be down in the lunch room. While this is the first year that the closet has been up and running, McLaughlin said that “it is so far successful”.

“Our goal is to not only help our students succeed, but support the families of our community as well,” she said.

With the donation from Tina Fife, United Steel Workers 13214, the teachers of LMS, and the employees at Genesis Alkali, she said the school will be able to provide students with food and other supplies as needed. Additionally, High County Coca-Cola also donated shirts to Tina’s Closet to help students who may need bigger shirts.