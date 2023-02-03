Linda Cordova (September 14, 1961 – January 31, 2023)

Linda Cordova passed away on January 31, 2023. She was born in Fallon, Nevada, and graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 1980.

She enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, camping, fishing, and gathering’s with friends. She dedicated her life to her family, and was always there to listen without judgement to anyone in need.

Survivors included her husband, Carlos Leo Cordova; son Anthony; and daughter Jami Cordova; mother-in-law Carmen Tune; step/half siblings Debbie (Cordova) Goff of CO, Lisa Evans of IA, Erin Tune of WY; and sister Robyn Grove with two nieces, Alisha Ewalt and Jacqueline Kaminski of Montana. She had five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded by her parents Roy ‘Pops’ and Rosalee Shuman, father-in-law James ‘Jim’ Tune and brother Randy Shuman.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place this spring.