Linda Jane (Janie) Seppie (July 15, 1947 – July 25, 2025)

Linda Jane (Janie) Seppie, 78, of Rock Springs, passed away on July 25, 2025 at home with her husband at her side. Janie was born in Rock Springs, to parents Frank Wozniak/ Carson Dean and Tess Valencia on July 15, 1947 and was raised in a large and loving family in Green River. Janie graduated from Green River High School in 1965.

Janie and Albert’s beautiful love story began in 1962, when two young hearts met and instantly knew they had found something special. As high school sweethearts, their bond blossomed with youthful joy and unwavering devotion. Just a year later, in 1963, they exchanged vows in Evanston, Wyoming, beginning a lifelong journey hand in hand.

Together, Janie and Jug, built a life filled with love, laughter, and enduring commitment. They raised four wonderful children, creating a warm and welcoming home where family always came first. Over the decades, their legacy of love continued to grow, blessing them with eight cherished grandchildren and nine precious great-grandchildren.

For 62 remarkable years, Janie and Jug shared not just a marriage, but a partnership grounded in mutual respect, deep affection, and an unbreakable bond. Their story is a testament to lasting love and the joy of building a life together, generation after generation.

A cherished and lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, Janie was deeply rooted in her community, forming lasting bonds with friends she held dear for many years. She dedicated much of her career to Kelly Shoes, where, as a sales associate, she not only excelled in her work but also cultivated meaningful relationships with countless individuals, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of those she encountered. Her unwavering commitment to her faith was evident in her active role within the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, where she devoted her time and energy to various acts of service. Whether volunteering at the local food pantry, offering a helping hand at funeral receptions, or simply lending a listening ear to those in need, Janie’s spirit of generosity and kindness touched the lives of many.

Whether it was around her kitchen table in Rock Springs or around a campfire next to the Hoback, Janie had a beautiful way of always making everyone feel welcome, offering a cup of coffee, or homemade chili with a smile and a hug. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and camping at numerous sites in Wyoming. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were at the center of her world.

She is survived by her husband Jug, of Rock Springs; son Joseph Seppie (Janis) West Valley, UT; daughters Jaymie (Bill) Gleason, Centennial, CO, Janice (Ron) Hoggan, Harrisville, UT, Julie (Joe) Wingfield, Commerce City, CO. Two half-brothers, Frank Wozniak and John Wozniak of Rock Springs. Grandchildren Mindi Seppie, Kaycee (Leo) Pasillas, Christopher (Emily) Seppie; James (Coral) Reynolds, Rachael (Donald) Boyer, Joshua (Ashlee) Hoggan, Meghan Gleason, Annie Gleason. Great grandchildren Fallyn Wingfield, Embry Wingfield, Scarlett Boyer , Paxton Boyer, Shannon Seppie, Wesley Seppie, Hayden Pasillas, Kaylie Pasillas, Ethan Pasillas. Brother-in-law James (Sue) Seppie. Sister-in-law, Marlee Baker of Rock Springs, aunt, Pat (Ray) McLain of Green River. Nephew Bryan (Mary) Seppie, Great Nieces, Kyra and Tasha Seppie as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, and several of her extended family members, the Valencia’s, of Green River.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Janie’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Building Fund, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com