Linda Jo Stevens (April 28, 1960 – July 4, 2026)

Linda Jo Stevens, 66, of Kaysville, Utah, passed away on July 4, 2026, after a brief illness while hiking in Scotland. Born April 28, 1960 in Rock Springs, Linda was a proud Wyoming native who carried her roots with her throughout her life.

She attended Lincoln Elementary School and Rock Springs High School and earned her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University. Linda began her professional career as a photojournalist before discovering her true calling in education. Linda returned to school and earned an additional Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Education at the University of Wyoming and a Master of Education from the City University of Seattle. Linda taught at Lincoln Elementary in Rock Springs. She later moved to Seattle, Washington where she served as an elementary teacher and ultimately as a school administrator in the Lake Washington School District.

Linda was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and adventurous spirit. Like her mother, she was wonderfully creative enjoying crafting, jewelry design, and making beautiful pieces of glass art. She loved fitness, pickleball, and biking. Her passion for traveling the world took her to at least 15 countries across Europe and North America and created lasting memories with family and friends.

Survivors include two brothers David Evan (Judy) Stevens, and Paul Donald (Nancy) Stevens and one sister Dee Anne (James) Evans, nine nieces and nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Max, Riley and Poppie.

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She was preceded in death by her mother Jo Anne Reese Stevens, her father Donald D. Stevens, and youngest brother Brent Edward Stevens. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held once Linda is repatriated to the United States from Scotland. In memory of Linda, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Utah at https://donate.utahhumane.org/campaign/687674/donate.