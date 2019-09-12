Linda Joy Rodriguez (March 12, 1941 - August 29, 2019).

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Linda Joy Rodriguez, 78, passed away August 29, 2019, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. Linda was a resident of Superior, Wyoming.

Linda was born March 12, 1941, in Mora County, New Mexico to parents Carlos Valentine and Cecilia Cordova. She was raised in Superior, Wyoming.

Survivors include her sons; Rey Medina, Dave Trujillo and Guy Trujillo, sisters; Eloina Maddox and Rose Mary Montoya, brothers; Carlos Cordova and Jose Manuel Cordova.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son; Richard Luke Medina, grandson; Phoenix Braitwaite, and brother; Leopoldo Cordova.

Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned at this time.