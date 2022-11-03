Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively (September 27, 1943 – October 31, 2022 )

Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and a former resident of Pinehurst, Idaho. Linda died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last seven months.

She was born September 27, 1943, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, the daughter of Lyle H Croson and Amy B. Cummings Croson.

Linda attended schools in Idaho and was a 1961 graduate of Coeur d’ Alene High School.

Linda married the love of her life Jerry Lee Tosh on May 10, 1963, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They had three children from this union. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1995. Linda then married Jerry Shively on November 21, 1998, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2004.

Linda worked for Taco Time for 10 years having retired in 2007 as a cashier.

She loved spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren; going to Taco Time; square dancing when she was able; and watching game shows.

Survivors include her three daughters, Renee Lewis and companion Frank Guerrero of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Rhonda Saunders and husband Ken of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Teresa “Teri” Miner and husband Rick of Spanish Fork, Utah; one brother, Gene Croson and wife Sandy of Spokane, Washington; one sister-in-law, Ann Tosh of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Amy and husband Steven, Heather and husband Michael, Jerry and companion Alicen, Jacob, Trevor and wife “Dani”, Ambree and husband Alan, Chauntea’, Brenden and companion Nicki, Ashley, Haley; 22 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Tosh; second husband Jerry Shively; one son Rodney Tosh; parents-in-laws Lee and Opal Tosh, two brothers, Jim and Larry Croson; one sister Wilma Wetzel; brother-in-law Robert Tosh; one sister-in-law Lynda K. Tosh.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.