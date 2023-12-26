Linda Kay Honeycutt (October 16, 1960-December 21, 2023)

Linda Kay Honeycutt passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was resident of Rock Springs for the last 41 years and a former resident of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Linda was born Oct. 16, 1960 in Fort Wayne; the daughter of Everett Honeycutt and Freda Mae Baker.

She attended schools in Indiana.

Linda worked for Ted’s Supper Club for 15 years as a line cook; she also worked six years at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was a caregiver for most of her life.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 40 years.  

She enjoyed, spending time with family and friends; loved her fur babies, caregiving, listening to country music, especially “Heart Like a Truck” gospel songs, fires at home, dice games, attending Kyler’s football and basketball games.

Survivors include one son, Jamie Speicher and wife Annette of Rock Springs; one daughter, Christina Glenn of Rock Springs; one brother, Pete Honeycutt of Evanston; one sister, Judy D. Payton of Fort Wayne, Ind.; six grandchildren, Kyler, Aspen, Leah, Natasha, Nathon, Larry; fur babies, Razz, Little Girl; best friends, Rick Majhanovich; Vicky Radakovich; Virginia Struck, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Patsy Lu and Sue Bickford; one brother, Steve Honeycutt; one nephew, Mike Colley; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

