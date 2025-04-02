Linda L. Doty (June 21, 1947 – March 29, 2025)

Linda L. Doty, 77, a beloved resident of Green River, passed away peacefully at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Born on Saturday, June 21, 1947, in Wheatland; the daughter of the Glenn and Mabel Doty.

Linda was a beacon of strength and kindness throughout her life. Growing up in Wyoming, she attended schools in Rawlins and Green River, graduating from Green River High School in 1965. Pursuing her passion in cosmetology, she achieved her cosmetology licensure from Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Linda dedicated 15 years of diligent service to Castle Rock Medical Center as a janitor, where she was known for her hard work and friendly demeanor. Afterward, she spent nine years as a transport driver with Oak Tree Inn, transporting countless rail road employees with her warm smile and gracious spirit.

Beyond her professional life, Linda found joy in simple pleasures. An avid reader, enthusiastic baker, and lover of games on her laptop, she filled her days with hobbies that brought her happiness. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. Linda cherished every moment spent with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Linda is survived by her son, Gene Pierce of Green River; two grandsons Ricky Pierce and his companion Jeriah Greer of Rock Springs; Craig Pierce and Nicole, of Green River; five great-grandchildren, Skipper, Rhett, Ryker, Lily, and Dayton; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ricky Pierce; one daughter who died in infancy; one sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Jim Drinkle.

Linda’s family kindly requests any donations in her memory be directed to Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, 1440 Uinta Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82935, or Lincoln Middle School, 350 Monroe Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Linda Lee Doty will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will live on through the wonderful memories shared with her family and friends.