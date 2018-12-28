Linda L. Goodrich (May 28, 1954 – December 21, 2018)

FARSON — Linda L. Goodrich, 64, of Farson, formally a resident of Riverton, WY, passed away December 21, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 28, 1954 in Milan, Missouri, the daughter of Orbie G. Grisamer and Helen L. Weymouth Grisamer.

Linda graduated from Provo High School, Provo, UT, with the class of 1971. She married Robert “Bob” Goodrich in Jackson, WY. They have been married for over 20 years. He preceded her in death May 5, 2010.

She loved the outdoors, fishing and always was able to out-fish everyone. She loved taking care of family and friends. Barbeques were her favorite. She also loved being a mom and her grandkids were her world. She welcomed everyone and treated them as if they were like family. In addition to her immediate family, she had numerous extended family members that she always held dear to her heart.

Survivors include her son Jake Goodrich and wife Rebecca from Denair, CA; daughters Holly Ryan and fiancé Brandon Travitz of Farson, WY; Shawna Schaefer and husband Chad of Pine Bluffs, WY; brother James Grisamer of Soldotna, AK; sister Pattie Fisher and her family of Riverton, WY; grandchildren Lane and Joel Goodrich, Jaclyn Davidson, Kami and Dalton Schaefer, Jorden and Garrett Goodrich, Dustin and Lylah Ryan, Payden and Oakley Travitz; and the Casper family of Riverton, WY.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Goodrich, parents Orbie and Helen Grisamer, son Steve Goodrich, brothers Ronald and Gerald Grisamer.

Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 10, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St. Riverton, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.