Linda Long (March 14, 1950 – August 19, 2024)

Linda Long, 74, passed away Monday, August 19, 2024 in Evanston, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
She was born March 14, 1950 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Andy Leroy Long and Ruth Alice Shaul.
Linda attended schools in Rock Springs.
She worked for Super 8 for 10 years in housekeeping.
Linda loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include one sister, Cheryl Alice Long of Rock Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Long and William Long.
Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at her request.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.