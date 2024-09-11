Linda Long (March 14, 1970 – August 19, 2024)

Linda Long, 74, passed away Monday, August 19, 2024 in Evanston, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born March 14, 1970 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Andy Leroy Long and Ruth Alice Shaul.

Linda attended schools in Rock Springs.

She worked for Super 8 for 10 years in housekeeping.

Linda loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include one sister, Cheryl Alice Long of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Long and William Long.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.