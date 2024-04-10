Linda Lucille Anesi Radman (February 5, 1925-April 3, 2024)

Linda Lucille Anesi Radman, 99, passed away April 3, 2024 in Lander.

Linda was born February 5, 1925 at the Anesi Ranch in Dead Man’s Gulch, six miles south of Lander. Linda was the fifth of six children of Remo and Rose Anesi.

In 1948, Linda married former Rock Springs resident and love of her life, Tony Radman. They lived in Rock Springs until 1952 when they moved to the ranch to help out until Linda’s father passed. They had three children, Catherine, Tony Jr., and Mary.

Linda was both an accomplished mother and business owner and partner. She was also very involved in many aspects of improving life in Lander.

She will be missed and her memory lives on through her community involvement and the many friends and family members who loved and cherished her.

She is survived by Catherine and Eric Hollins of Oxford, Ohio, Mary and Mark Sanderson of Lander, and Renee Radman of Casper; grandchildren and their spouses Erin (Sean) Stokes of Tremonton, Utah, Steven (Rene) Foley of Corpus Christi, Texas, Catherine (Stephen) Fields of Brookville, Indiana, Joshua Hollins of Nassau, Bahamas, Kathy (Bryan) Shockley of Dallas, Serene (Will) Robinson of Riverton, Shawn (Maddie) Radman of Santa Barbara, California, and AJ Radman of Bristow, Virginia; and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tony and son Tony, Jr., her parents, and her brothers and sisters. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.