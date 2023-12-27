Linda Mae Angel (February 26, 1953 – December 12, 2023)

Linda Mae Angel, 70, passed away December 12, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on February 26, 1953 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, the daughter of Harvey Clark Sr. and Loretta “Kitty” Potts.

Linda attended Rancocas Valley High School and graduated with the class of 1971 before attending a computer tech vocational school. She worked as a computer technician for 20 years until her retirement in 1992.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary club.

Her interests included science, nature photography, computers, and she loved watching the Golden Girls and Rosanne.

Linda’s final recorded wishes were “love, peace, and happiness to everyone and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” She was loved by many and will be missed immensely. Linda loved to help others and would be proud to encourage people to seek forgiveness and come together as a family.

Survivors include her sons Adrian Lee Crain of Yelm, WA, Joseph N. Angle Jr of Big Bear, CA; daughter Eleanor Loretta Perry (Crain) of Cheyenne, WY; common-law-spouse William Branson of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Harvey Victor Clark Jr., Kenneth Edward Clark both of Roseburg, OR; sisters Cindy Lou Clark-Griffin of Mackey, ID, Kimberly Ann Clark of Roseburg, OR; as well as 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Loretta Potts, Harvey Clark Sr., brother Charles Robert Clark, Sister Dianelee Clark, paternal; grandparents Harvey V. Clark and Sarah Alene Taylor, and maternal grandparents Frank Rice Sr. and Pearla May Hutchinson.

As per Linda’s final wishes, her body had been donated to the study of medical science at the University of Utah and a celebration of her life will be announced by family at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.