Linda Marie Thomas (January 19, 1947 – August 10, 2024)

Linda Marie Thomas, 77, of Reliance. Passed away August 10, 2024 at IHC Medical Center in Murray, Utah after suffering a brief illness, surrounded by her two daughters, Rebecca Mayo and Lemira Dawn Mayo.

Linda, born in Oak Creek, Colorado on January 19, 1946, to Kenneth Haynes and Gladys Marie (Norman) Haynes. Linda lived in many places in Colorado before her family relocated to Riverton. then finally settling in Rock Springs. Linda graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1965. Linda met and married William (Bill) Mayo of Boulder. They later divorced. She then met, married and divorced John Sims of Big Piney. Then met her soul mate, whom she married, Joe Thomas of Reliance.

Linda enjoyed collecting many antiques, and trinkets. She had a passion for gardening and house plants. Linda also enjoyed travel with her very dear friend Donna Ragsdale. She had many hunting stories and good times with Troy Thomas and family, who were very special in Linda’s life.

Linda is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia Marie Stricker and husband Leroy of Greybull, Rebecca Mayo of Rock Springs, and Lemira Dawn Mayo of Reliance; also six grandchildren Zeth (Jorden) Sortor of North Dakota, Katelyn (Raymond) Croisetiere of Montana, Jessica (Edson) Stricker, Melanie (Moises), Macayla (Tanner). She also had 13 great grandchildren, Zarrick, Zayleigh, Zella and Xavier Sortor; Peyton and Jaycie Croisetiere; Moises James (MJ), and Waylon Garcia-Madrid; and Chance Gilpin; Mason, Justice, James, Miles and Keagan Snapp. Also, her niece Tara Gunyan-Wilson, and nephew Sebastian Rouse. Also, many cousins, aunts, uncles and much extended family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Gladys Haynes, her daughter Michelle Lynn Mayo, her granddaughter Brycin Sortor, and her husband Joe Thomas, and her sister, Diana Sue Haynes.

Per Linda’s wishes a funeral will not be conducted. The family will gather at a later time to spread her ashes.