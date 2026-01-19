Linda May Moon King (November 4, 1949 – January 14, 2026)

Linda was born on November 4, 1949 to Clarence and Sarah Moon of Almy, Wyoming. She was one of five children. Her, Patsy, Morgan, Judy and Sally. Linda was raised in Almy and attended school in Evanston. She attended University of Wyoming. Linda came from strong rodeo family. She learned from her mother, Sarah, how to prepare enormous meals. She catered and had her own restaurants for 55 years. In the 1970’s and 80’s she catered dinners for governors, senators and other dignitaries. As well as many ranching families, schools and businesses in the area.

She married Ron Ewart of Evanston in 1967. They welcomed three children, Ronald Kevin, Becky Ann, and Shawn Allen. They were baptized in the Episcopal Church in 1971. They later divorced in 1981.

In 1987 she met her soulmate, Ken King. They were later married in 1989. They made their home in Saint Anthony, Idaho. Ken and Linda enjoyed golfing and fishing all over the Western USA together. She was a three-time club champion. She even had a hole-in-one on a Par-4. She enjoyed anytime she could out fish Ken on the Oregon coast or in Alaska. Her passion was her gardening. She loved her garden and spent the whole summer making it the most beautiful and productive garden in Saint Anthony.

Linda was a very social lady. She was known for her famous seafood dinners where everyone was invited. She never met a stranger. She could talk for hours and make everyone feel like family.

Linda passed away at Homestead Health in Rexburg, Idaho from Alzheimers.

She is survived by her husband, Ken of Saint Anthony; daughter Becky (Carl) Oehler of Lyman; grandsons Aaron Oehler and Skylar Ewart; granddaughters Evelyn Ewart and Amber Oehler; sisters Patsy (Bill) Styvar, Judy (Kay) Truman and Sally (Marty) Lamb; as well as many nieces and nephews and two great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Sarah; her brother Morgan; sons Kevin and Shawn.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a private ceremony in Winchester Bay, Oregon at a later date.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. In true Linda fashion, she might even buy you a beer at Betty’s Bar in Saint Anthony. Make sure you stop by.

Ken and Becky wish to thank the caregivers, nurses and doctors from Homestead for their loving care of Linda. You all helped make her transition easier for her.