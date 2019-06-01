Linda Rea Medlin (April 20, 1965 – December 21, 2018

Linda Rea Medlin passed away on December 21, 2018 after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on April 20, 1965.

Linda was an amazing women and she always helped people and was really caring. She loved playing bingo, spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed crocheting, coloring and listening to Music.

Linda leves behind three sons: Shawn Carr of Green River; Andrew Goldstein of Casper; and Joseph Carr of Torrington. She will also be missed by many grandkids and cousins.

Her passing follows the deaths of her father, Merrill Walsh of Rock Springs and her son, Mark A. Carr.

A later date will be set for a memorial service.