Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)

Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on February 23, 1956 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Burdette Sager and Anna Lou Sager (Dellit).

Linda grew up in Clinton and graduated with the class of 1974.

She enjoyed spending her time camping at New Fork Lake and Rock Creek with her significant other Sterling Suhr. She proceeded him in death by one day; he passed after her on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Linda loved spending time with her family, gardening, taking care of her plants, and being with her beloved dogs; Chewy, Rico, scooter, and Boog. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her son William Joseph Moore and wife Tamara of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Gary, Tom, Mark, and Charles Sager; sister Patricia Sager; and beloved grandchildren Justin, Ayedon, and Alexandra Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com