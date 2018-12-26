Linda Sue Tozzi (December 18, 1954 – December 24, 2018)

RELIANCE — Linda Sue Tozzi, 64, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 at her home in Reliance, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Wyoming for 43 years and is a former resident of California.

Mrs. Tozzi was born on December 18, 1954 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmanuel J. and Mary Zenner Oaks.

She attended schools in California and was a 1973 graduate of the Live Oak High School.

Mrs. Tozzi married Jerome F. Tozzi Jr. on September 18, 1974 in Elko, Nevada.

She was employed by Smiths as an inventory control manager.

Mrs. Tozzi enjoyed shooting guns, hunting, motorcycle riding, horseback riding, barrel racing, pole bending; she was a cowgirl.

Survivors include her husband Jerome Tozzi of Reliance, Wyoming, mother; Mary Durkum of Springfield, California.

She was preceded in death by her father, one sister; Cynthia Oaks and one sister in infancy; Cindy.

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date.

