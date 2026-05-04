Lindsey Nicole Davis (December 14, 1981 - April 23, 2026).

Lindsey Nicole Davis, 44, passed away on April 23, 2026 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming with her companion Wes, daughter Mischa, friend Stephanie and sister Laci by her side.

She was born on December 14, 1981 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Ricky Lefler and Sherry (Norberg).

Lindsey attended school in Green River and later completed her GED.

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She enjoyed being with her kid, reading, cooking, making up her own recipes, camping, and hiking in Zion Park.

Survivors include her companion Wes White of Rock Springs; parents Ricky and Sherry Lefler of Mesquite, Nevada; sons Eddy Leif Johannessen, Ricky Johannessen both of Rock Springs; daughters Taviann Michelle Kemraj and husband Krishna of New York, Mischa Johannessen and fiancé Kalob of Rock Springs; brothers Carl A. Lefler and wife Kim of Mesquite, Nevada; sisters Laci Phillips and husband Brandan of Green River, Tammy Martin and partner Steve of Beaver Dam; maternal grandmother Elaine Norberg of Green River; as well as two aunts, three uncles, and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa Dale Norberg, and paternal grandparents Carl and Barbara Lefler. She is also finally reunited with her friend Jolene Potter and they are having a blast together again.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held and inurnment will take place at a later date at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.