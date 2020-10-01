Lindsey Travis: A Community-Focused, Forward-Thinking Candidate for House District 60

The following was paid for and written by Lindsey Travis’ campaign:

I’m Lindsey Travis and I’m seeking election to the Green River-based House District 60 seat. I am community-focused, forward-thinking, and proud to call Green River home. I have jumped into this election at a time when our state is struggling because I know that I have the leadership and collaborative skills to help make a difference. As your legislator, I will support policies that will help our community and guide our state into a bright future that will benefit generations to come.

My story is similar to many who live in Green River — my family moved here for a job opportunity, we fell in love the community, and we decided to stay and make Green River our home. My husband, Scott, and I have raised our children, Spencer and Lillie, here in Green River. We are active in the community and will work to keep Green River and the state of Wyoming strong.

I have a background in public service. I am currently Assistant Director for the Sweetwater County Library System — my job includes managing the Green River library and the Rock Springs Library, and overseeing library public relations. This position is has truly prepared me for a role in the State Legislature. I am skilled at budgeting, collaboration, advocacy and research. I also served on the Green River Parks and Recreation Board and the City Tree Board.

Top Priorities

Education:

We need to support our children and give them a good start at life with a strong educational

foundation. If educational funding is at risk, we put our children at risk. This year, education is at the

forefront of discussions because we are asking our educators to change the way they are teaching and

asking them to be ready to quickly adapt to changing circumstances. I plan to support our children, our

teachers, and our schools by putting education first.

Economy:

We need a diverse economy that allows all Wyomingites to succeed. This year we have seen

the effects of our current boom and bust system — it has hurt hardworking families in our community.

As your legislator, I will collaborate with others to seek solutions that will help move our state forward

into a bright future.

Health care:

Every day, people have to decide between taking their kids to the doctor and paying for

other necessities. I will fight for affordable and accessible health care for all Wyomingites.

I am also a strong advocate for senior services, public lands and small businesses, and I support the second amendment. I am endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association, the AFL-CIO, the Cowgirl Run Fund, and retiring House District 60 Rep. John Freeman.

Green River and Wyoming are strong because of the people who live here. The state needs to continue moving forward to create a vibrant future for the next generations. Let’s work together to make that happen!

I appreciate your vote!

Contact me

lindseytravis2020@gmail.com

facebook.com/lindseyforwyoming

tel:(307) 871-7881