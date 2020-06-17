Lindsey Travis – D

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have lived in Green River for 10 years. When my family and I moved here we fell in love with the community and knew we were home. Green River is an excellent place to raise a family — the schools are great and the people are truly caring.

I currently work as an Assistant Director for the Sweetwater County Library System where I manage the Green River library and the Rock Springs Library. I also oversee library public relations. Libraries are great equalizers because services are available to everyone, regardless of age or socioeconomic status. I believe this equality should be seen across all areas of society.

I previously served on the Green River Parks and Recreation Board and the Green River Tree Board. I am also a graduate of the Sweetwater Leadership Institute. Prior to working at the library I worked for NOWCAP Services and had a 12-year career in the news industry, including holding the position of News Editor at The Salt Lake Tribune. I have a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science and a master’s degree in library and information science.

My husband, Scott, and I have two children at home. Lillie will be a junior at Green River High School in the fall, and Spencer is a 2020 GRHS graduate and will be attending the University of Wyoming in August. Our children Nick and Amanda and two grandchildren live in Illinois.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I am passionate about helping people and keeping them at a the forefront of all decisions.

My top priorities include:

providing for our children through strong educational funding

taking care of our senior population

supporting our small businesses

advocating for affordable and accessible health care

promoting equality for all

I have spent the majority of my career thinking differently and brainstorming new ideas and procedures to help the organizations that I work for power through tough times. I will do the same when representing Wyoming House District 60.

How can voters contact you?

Email: lindseytravis2020@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lindseyforwyoming/