Lisa Mae Hall (March 25, 1960 – July 29, 2025)

Lisa Mae Hall, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the age of 65. She was born on Friday, March 25, 1960, in Sioux City, Iowa, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Jensen and Donnabelle Bourrett.

Lisa’s journey took her from Sioux City to Rock Springs, where she built a life filled with love, family, and community ties. A 1978 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Lisa dedicated her career to bookkeeping. Her most cherished professional years were spent at Winfastner, where she enjoyed 15 years before transitioning to a fulfilling role at Rock Springs National Bank until her retirement.

On December 10, 1983, Lisa married the love of her life, Walter J. Hall Jr., in Rock Springs. Together, they created a beautiful family and shared countless memories. Lisa was the grounding force for Walter, lovingly known as Bill, providing support and wisdom when needed most.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lisa’s heart was boundless, and her love for her family was evident in every aspect of her life. Beyond her professional life, Lisa found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved camping, savoring the tranquility of her back porch, attending lively backyard barbecues, where laughter flowed as freely as the drinks, delighting in the warm company of cherished friends and beloved family. Ever the gentle voice of reason, she often played the role of her husband’s conscience, coaxing him to call it a night when they lingered a bit too long.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Hall, of Rock Springs, and her daughter, Angela Dawn Cavalier, and her husband, Michael, of Casper. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren, Addison and Sophia Cavalier, who were her pride and joy. Her family extended beyond her immediate relatives. Lisa is also survived by her sister, Trisha Hunt of Rock Springs, her two brothers, Tim Jensen of Casper, and Don Jensen and his wife, Sylvia, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She leaves behind her cousin, Randy Youngstrom, and his wife, Jamie, of Sioux City, Iowa, her beloved fur-child, Lilly, along with several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Lisa’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her cherished family and friends.

Cremation has taken place, private family services will be conducted.

Lisa’s family invites friends and loved ones to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

In honoring Lisa’s remarkable life, we celebrate a woman who was not only a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother but also a treasured friend. Her legacy of love, laughter, and warmth will forever be etched in the hearts of those she touched.