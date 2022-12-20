Lisa Marie Underwood (May 16, 1976 – December 16, 2022)

Lisa Marie Underwood, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for three years and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on May 16, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Ted Underwood and Betty Martinez.

Ms. Underwood attended schools in Salt Lake City, Utah and was a 1994 graduate of West High School.

She married Pedro Lopez in Salt Lake City, Utah and they later divorced. Throughout the years they continued that love for one another.

Ms. Underwood was the co-owner/operator of Chubby’s Mexican Restaurant along with her former husband for 20 years having retired in 2019.

She was a staple in the Rose Park Community. Ms. Underwood brought many people together through events she catered and served with love. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and supporting them in their activities.

Survivors include her two daughters, Angalisa Marie Fresques of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alicia Fresques of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren, Nehemiah Rubi, Kayzen Fuamatu, River Thompson, Aryiah Lopez, Ava Lopez; former husband, Pedro Lopez of Salt Lake City, Utah; and dear friend David Trujillo of Green River, Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ted Underwood and mother, Betty Martinez.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

