List of Wyoming Catholic Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse Includes Several Who Served in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– In the June 2019 edition of the Wyoming Catholic Register, the Diocese of Cheyenne published a list of names of clergy in the Roman Catholic Church who have served in Wyoming and are identified as having “substantiated allegations” of sexual abuse, according to the Diocese of Cheyenne.
The current Bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Steven Biegler, published the list with an explanation that spanned several pages.
“We are making a list of all Catholic clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable persons for whom we have files and who were in active ministry from 1950 to the present in the Diocese of Cheyenne,” Bishop Biegler wrote.
Bishop Biegler wrote in the Register “there are a number of factors which could substantiate an allegation (1) if the accused has admitted to the conduct in whole or in part; (2) if the victim speaks with consistency while offering information about the alleged offender and other relevant facts; (3) if there is corroborating evidence; (4) if others offer knowledgable testimony (5) if multiple, independent allegations manifest similar patterns; (6) if there was prior grooming with sexual contact; and other factors.”
Bishop Biegler explained that there is no official church definition of the term ‘substantiated’ in reagrd to allegations of sexual abuse.
“For our purposes, we are using the following definition: A substantiated allegation is one which has been determined to have reasonable probability or even certainty based on a convincing level of proof,” Bishop Biegler said.
The following information is taken from the Wyoming Catholic Register. Among the list of one bishop and ten priests, five have served in Rock Springs.
Chleborad, Gerald
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1934
- ORDINATION: 1960
- STATUS: Suspended, Faculties Removed, Retired
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 Adolescent Males
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1984-85, 1995, 2003
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Cheyenne; Holy Name, Sheridan; St. Mary’s, Cheyenne; St. Matthew, Gillette; St. Joseph, Lovell; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Kemmerer; St. Margaret, Riverton; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs; Our Lady of the Mountains, Jackson; St. Ann, Saratoga
Colibraro, Philip
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1930
- YEAR OF ORDINATION: 1957
- STATUS: Deceased
- REPORTING VICTIM: 1 adolescent male
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1965
- ASSIGNMENTS: Holy Name, Sheridan ; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs ; St. Patrick, Kemmerer ; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs ; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs ; St. Mary Magdalen, Evanston ; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs ; St. James, Douglas ; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper
Hart, Joseph
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1931
- ORDINATION: 1956
- STATUS: Retired; Pope Francis imposed restrictions and authorized a penal process
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 adolescent males
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1977-80
- ASSIGNMENTS: Priest in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph; Auxiliary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne ; Ordinary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne
Jablonowski, Anthony
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Covington (1970 – 1980) Diocese of Cheyenne (1980 – 2000) Diocese of Steubenville (2000 – 2006)
- BIRTH: 1937
- ORDINATION: 1970
- STATUS: Dismissed from clerical state and released from prison
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 4 adolescent males EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1983-88
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Anthony, Guernsey ; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glendo ; St. Leo, Lusk ; Holy Rosary, Lander
Murray, John
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1933
- YEAR OF ORDINATION: 1960
- STATUS: Retired; prohibited from active ministry
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 2 adolescent females
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1976-77
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Mary’s, Cheyenne ; St. Anthony, Casper ; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs ; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper ; St. Joseph, Cheyenne ; Our Lady of Peace, Pinedale ; St. Anthony, Guernsey ; St. Edmund, Ranchester ; Holy Name, Sheridan ; Holy Rosary, Lander ; St. Patrick, Wheatland ; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs ; St. Ann, Saratoga ; St. James, Douglas ; St. Patrick, Kemmerer
Perone (C.S.P.), Rocco
- AFFILIATION: Paulist Fathers
- BIRTH: 1920
- ORDINATION: 1949
- STATUS: Deceased
- REPORTING VICTIM: 1 adolescent male Others reported elsewhere
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1957
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Anthony, Casper
Power, James
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1915
- ORDINATION: 1939
- STATUS: Deceased
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 5 adolescent males
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1958-72
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Thomas, Monarch; St. Matthew, Gillette; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Casper; St. Rose, Torrington
Prado, Cletus
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1928
- ORDINATION: 1958
- STATUS: Faculties Removed; Retired; Deceased
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 2 adolescent males
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1958-63, 1977-78
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Rawlins; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs; St. Margaret, Riverton; St. Barbara, Powell; St. Paul, Sundance; St. Anthony, Upton; Corpus Christi, Newcastle; Holy Rosary, Lander; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Wheatland; St. Mary Magdalen, Evanston
Tellez, George
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1935
- ORDINATION: 1961
- STATUS: Resigned from ministry to marry; Laicized; Married
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 adolescent females
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1966-1971
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Rawlins; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper; Corpus Christi, Newcastle; St. Laurence O’Toole, Laramie; St. Edmund, Ranchester
Gormly, Charles
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1910
- ORDINATION: 1936
- STATUS: Deceased
- REPORTING VICTIMS: 1 preadolescent and 4 adolescent females
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1960-61
- ASSIGNMENTS: Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs; Holy Rosary, Lander; St. Laurence O’Toole, Laramie
Stolcis, Ronald
- AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne
- BIRTH: 1942
- ORDINATION: 1968
- STATUS: Retired; Restricted from public ministry
- REPORTING VICTIM: 1 male (identified as a vulnerable adult)
- EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1995-1997
- ASSIGNMENTS: St. Barbara, Powell; St. Anthony, Casper; St. Margaret, Riverton; Sacred Heart, Greybull; St. Mary Magdalen, Worland; Holy Name, Sheridan