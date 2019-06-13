List of Wyoming Catholic Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse Includes Several Who Served in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– In the June 2019 edition of the Wyoming Catholic Register, the Diocese of Cheyenne published a list of names of clergy in the Roman Catholic Church who have served in Wyoming and are identified as having “substantiated allegations” of sexual abuse, according to the Diocese of Cheyenne.

The current Bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Steven Biegler, published the list with an explanation that spanned several pages.

“We are making a list of all Catholic clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable persons for whom we have files and who were in active ministry from 1950 to the present in the Diocese of Cheyenne,” Bishop Biegler wrote.

Bishop Biegler wrote in the Register “there are a number of factors which could substantiate an allegation (1) if the accused has admitted to the conduct in whole or in part; (2) if the victim speaks with consistency while offering information about the alleged offender and other relevant facts; (3) if there is corroborating evidence; (4) if others offer knowledgable testimony (5) if multiple, independent allegations manifest similar patterns; (6) if there was prior grooming with sexual contact; and other factors.”

Bishop Biegler explained that there is no official church definition of the term ‘substantiated’ in reagrd to allegations of sexual abuse.

“For our purposes, we are using the following definition: A substantiated allegation is one which has been determined to have reasonable probability or even certainty based on a convincing level of proof,” Bishop Biegler said.

The following information is taken from the Wyoming Catholic Register. Among the list of one bishop and ten priests, five have served in Rock Springs.

Chleborad, Gerald

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1934

ORDINATION: 1960

STATUS: Suspended, Faculties Removed, Retired

REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 Adolescent Males

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1984-85, 1995, 2003

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Cheyenne; Holy Name, Sheridan; St. Mary’s, Cheyenne; St. Matthew, Gillette; St. Joseph, Lovell; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Kemmerer; St. Margaret, Riverton; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs; Our Lady of the Mountains, Jackson; St. Ann, Saratoga

Colibraro, Philip

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1930

YEAR OF ORDINATION: 1957

STATUS: Deceased

REPORTING VICTIM: 1 adolescent male

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1965

ASSIGNMENTS: Holy Name, Sheridan ; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs ; St. Patrick, Kemmerer ; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs ; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs ; St. Mary Magdalen, Evanston ; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs ; St. James, Douglas ; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper

Hart, Joseph

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1931

ORDINATION: 1956

STATUS: Retired; Pope Francis imposed restrictions and authorized a penal process

REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 adolescent males

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1977-80

ASSIGNMENTS: Priest in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph; Auxiliary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne ; Ordinary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne

Jablonowski, Anthony

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Covington (1970 – 1980) Diocese of Cheyenne (1980 – 2000) Diocese of Steubenville (2000 – 2006)

BIRTH: 1937

ORDINATION: 1970

STATUS: Dismissed from clerical state and released from prison

REPORTING VICTIMS: 4 adolescent males EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1983-88

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Anthony, Guernsey ; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glendo ; St. Leo, Lusk ; Holy Rosary, Lander

Murray, John

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1933

YEAR OF ORDINATION: 1960

STATUS: Retired; prohibited from active ministry

REPORTING VICTIMS: 2 adolescent females

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1976-77

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Mary’s, Cheyenne ; St. Anthony, Casper ; Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs ; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper ; St. Joseph, Cheyenne ; Our Lady of Peace, Pinedale ; St. Anthony, Guernsey ; St. Edmund, Ranchester ; Holy Name, Sheridan ; Holy Rosary, Lander ; St. Patrick, Wheatland ; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs ; St. Ann, Saratoga ; St. James, Douglas ; St. Patrick, Kemmerer

Perone (C.S.P.), Rocco

AFFILIATION: Paulist Fathers

BIRTH: 1920

ORDINATION: 1949

STATUS: Deceased

REPORTING VICTIM: 1 adolescent male Others reported elsewhere

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1957

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Anthony, Casper

Power, James

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1915

ORDINATION: 1939

STATUS: Deceased

REPORTING VICTIMS: 5 adolescent males

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1958-72

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Thomas, Monarch; St. Matthew, Gillette; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Casper; St. Rose, Torrington

Prado, Cletus

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1928

ORDINATION: 1958

STATUS: Faculties Removed; Retired; Deceased

REPORTING VICTIMS: 2 adolescent males

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1958-63, 1977-78

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Rawlins; Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs; St. Margaret, Riverton; St. Barbara, Powell; St. Paul, Sundance; St. Anthony, Upton; Corpus Christi, Newcastle; Holy Rosary, Lander; St. John the Baptist, Buffalo; St. Patrick, Wheatland; St. Mary Magdalen, Evanston

Tellez, George

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1935

ORDINATION: 1961

STATUS: Resigned from ministry to marry; Laicized; Married

REPORTING VICTIMS: 3 adolescent females

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1966-1971

ASSIGNMENTS: St. Joseph, Rawlins; Our Lady of Fatima, Casper; Corpus Christi, Newcastle; St. Laurence O’Toole, Laramie; St. Edmund, Ranchester

Gormly, Charles

AFFILIATION: Diocese of Cheyenne

BIRTH: 1910

ORDINATION: 1936

STATUS: Deceased

REPORTING VICTIMS: 1 preadolescent and 4 adolescent females

EST. TIME OF ABUSE: 1960-61

ASSIGNMENTS: Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs; St. Paul, Pine Bluffs; Holy Rosary, Lander; St. Laurence O’Toole, Laramie

Stolcis, Ronald