Lit and Fuel Confirmed for Sweetwater County Fair

Lit is one of two bands performing at the Sweetwater County Fair July 29. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater Events Complex.

ROCK SPRINGS — Late 90s and early 2000s rock nostalgia is coming to Wyoming’s Big Show as Lit and Fuel take the stage at the Sweetwater Events Complex July 29.

This dual-headliner concert brings together two powerhouse bands that helped define a generation of rock music.

Lit exploded onto the scene with their blend of punk energy and power pop hooks, earning a permanent place in pop culture with their Billboard Music Award-winning, double-platinum anthem “My Own Worst Enemy.” Known for their infectious sound and unforgettable lyrics, the Orange County band has continued to evolve while staying true to the fun, high-energy style fans love. With a catalog spanning decades and a reputation for crowd-pleasing performances, Lit remains a staple of the rock scene.

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Sharing the stage, Fuel brings their signature post-grunge sound and a lineup of chart-topping hits including “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” “Shimmer,” “Falls on Me,” and “Bad Day.” With multi-platinum albums and a legacy that includes a No. 1 Billboard Rock chart hit that held its spot for over three months, Fuel’s music has stood the test of time.

The Sweetwater County Fair takes place from July 28 to Aug. 1.