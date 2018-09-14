Little Big Band Brings Unique Blend of Western Music to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Dave Munsick and the Little Big Band will be performing on September 28th at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theater.

Presented by the Community Fine Arts Center and sponsored by Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA, tickets are available at both offices.

“Dave performed solo last April in a Live in the Lobby concert and was well received by the community,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director.

“Returning with his band promises to be a full evening of authentic Western music. As a songwriter, Dave draws from life on a ranch, raising a family and being connected to the western landscape.”

As a Wyoming composer and western performer, Munsick has played his music across the west for 40 years.

He has worked as a sideman or opened for acts including Charlie Daniels, Chris Ledoux, Ian Tyson, and Lyle Lovett, both as a solo artist and as a member of the bands that he has led.

His shows immerse audiences into the songs that he has written and the associated stories that speak to these songs. Shows with his band approach both dance and concert formats.

The Little Big Band is the musicians who Dave uses in the studio as well as when playing for dances, concerts, and festivals.

Their unique sound can best be described as Western-Americana; an eclectic mix of folk, rock, and classic country undershot by complex, subtle rhythms that are coupled with western roots lyrics.

Though much of what they play is original, they do bring to the stage covers of songs that tend to get people off of chairs and onto dance floors.

As a bandleader and multi-talented musician, Dave has gained notoriety in the world of western culture.

He was a featured vocal artist at the Durango Songwriter’s Expo in Denver, CO; the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, NV; and the Academy of Western Artists in Fort Worth, TX.

His family band, The Munsick Boys, won the 2016 Best Western Band category from the Academy of Western Artists.

For more information on this event and to see current exhibits, visit the CFAC.

Hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

PHOTO CAPTION: Western music comes alive with Dave Munsick and the Little Big Band on Friday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theater. Tickets are available at the Community Fine Arts Center and Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA office.