Little Lambs Preschool Now Enrolling

Little Lambs Preschool is now enrolling for Full-Day Preschool.

Space is LIMITED!

We offer a variety of educational opportunities for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years at reasonable rates.

Full-Day Preschool- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



MWF- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



T/Th- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



M-Th-1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.







When you choose Little Lambs Preschool for your child’s early learning know that you are making an excellent decision. Little Lambs Preschool has served the Rock Springs Community for almost 25 years. We are licensed by the Department of Family Services. We offer a Christ-centered, structured but flexible program that is an excellent path to begin your child’s learning journey.

Our staff is loving and nurturing. They are continually looking for opportunities to learn and grow. Our center is located behind Trinity Lutheran Church at 3101 College Drive. We have lots of space to learn and grow!

Let us walk along with you, as your child takes those first steps forward in their learning journey. We hope it will begin here at Little Lambs Preschool.

Give us a call today to set up a tour (307) 362-9655 or Email us at littlelambstlc@hotmail.com.



