Little Snake River Sweeps Farson-Eden in Conference Basketball Action

Kole Johnson. Photo from Morgan Mines

BAGGS, Wyo. — Little Snake River picked up a conference sweep over Farson-Eden in varsity basketball action, earning victories in both the boys and girls games.

In the boys contest, Little Snake River pulled away for a 66-52 win over the Pronghorns in conference play. Farson-Eden kept pace early but was unable to close the gap down the stretch as Little Snake River secured the 14-point victory.

  

In the girls game, third-ranked Little Snake River defeated Farson-Eden 43-30 in another conference matchup. The Pronghorns battled throughout but could not overcome the defensive pressure from the No. 3-ranked squad.

Farson-Eden will look to regroup as conference play continues.

