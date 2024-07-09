Live Here, Give Here –Support Wyoming Non-profits This WyoGives in 2024

The 5th annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with 300+ organizations participating.

About Wyo Gives

WyoGives, a project of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is an impactful 24-hour online fundraising event that aims to unite the state as a community to raise funds and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofit organizations. Be sure to head over to wyogives.org on July 10th (anytime in that 24-hour period) and support your favorite causes and watch the ticker count the donations coming in! You can easily search and donate to nonprofits on wyogives.org 🤝

On July 10, 2024, we will commemorate two significant milestones: the 5th annual WyoGives and Wyoming’s Statehood Day. Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions of our community organizations toward enriching our lives. With over 380 participating organizations, you can easily find ones whose missions align with your values.

From Wednesday, July 10, throughout the 24-hour period, you can contribute through our website. Some donations might receive enhancements from partners recruited by nonprofits or from the Hughes Charitable Foundation Incentive Pool. Excitingly, incoming donations are showcased on a live ticker, visually representing the substantial impact of supporting each nonprofit’s mission.

