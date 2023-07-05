Live Here, Give Here –Support Wyoming Non-profits This WyoGives

The 4th annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with 300+ organizations participating.

About Wyo Gives

Be sure to head over to wyogives.org on July 12th (anytime in that 24-hour period) and support your favorite causes and watch the ticker count the donations coming in! You can easily search and donate to nonprofits on wyogives.org.

Check out the WyoGives website here now!

WyoGives – an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network – is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. 🤝

