Live Here, Give Here –Support Wyoming Non-profits This WyoGives

The 4th annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with 300+ organizations participating.

About Wyo Gives

Be sure to head over to wyogives.org on July 12th (anytime in that 24-hour period) and support your favorite causes and watch the ticker count the donations coming in! You can easily search and donate to nonprofits on wyogives.org.

WyoGives – an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network – is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. 🤝