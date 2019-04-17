Lloyd Elmo Gale (January 19, 1961 – April 15, 2019)

LITTLETON, Colo.– Lloyd Elmo Gale passed away on April 15, 2019 in Littleton Colorado due to medical problems.

He was born January 19, 1961. He was a long time resident of Wyoming and also Idaho.

Lloyd was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grandpa. He enjoyed being a mechanic and spending time with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by, his step-father Bill Hall, brother Randy Hall and sister Kelly.

He is survived by his father, mother, sister, brother, kids, nieces, nephews, and grandkids.

He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.