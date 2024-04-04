Loaded Friday Schedule Upcoming For GRHS and RSHS Sports

**This article has been edited to resemble a last-minute change to the RSHS vs. Cody softball game**

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Spring sports have started and one of the busiest weekends of home sporting events in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. The Green River and Rock Springs softball teams will have home games on both Friday and Saturday against Worland and Cody while the Green River and Rock Springs track teams will compete in Rock Springs.

Rock Springs’ track team hosts their Ted Schroeder Invite Friday at 9 a.m., which Green River’s track team is also going to attend. The event will also serve as the senior night for RSHS.

One RSHS softball game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. but was moved to Thursday around 5 p.m. due to Cody getting here early to avoid any weather complications this weekend.

For the softball games Friday, Rock Springs hosts Worland with the conference varsity game starting at 3:30 p.m. while Green River hosts Cody with their conference game moving up to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Green River faces Worland at 11:30 a.m.

This is the first taste of conference softball of the year for Cody and Worland. On the year, Rock Springs is 2-0 in conference while Green River is 1-1.

Both conference games Friday are going to be live-streamed by TRN Media. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

For soccer, there is only one event this weekend and it is the Rock Springs Tigers hitting the road to face Riverton. The boys’ game starts at 3 p.m. with the girls starting right after. Both the boys and the girls for Rock Springs are 2-1 in conference matches this year. For Riverton, both teams are undefeated in conference matchups this year with the boys having one win and the girls having one tie.

TRN Media reached out to RSHS girls’ soccer coach Braxton Rosette and asked him about the team who is 4-1 overall so far this year.