Loaf ‘N Jug Location Closes Temporarily after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon confirmed the Loaf ‘N Jug at the 1310 Dewar Drive location temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Wednesday.

“They are doing what they need to do,” Stachon said about the closure.

The recent closure didn’t surprise Stachon, who said this is just one of about eight or nine businesses within Sweetwater County that have had to close due to an employee contracting the virus.

Stachon said Sweetwater County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health did not order the business to close, but Loaf ‘N Jug likely closed because they did not have enough employees to manage the store. She said while the store is closed, Loaf ‘N Jug will want to conduct a deep cleaning of the store while it’s closed.

As for how long the store is going to be closed, Stachon was guessing the store would remain closed for the length of the quarantine

Currently, Sweetwater County has 227 cases with 127 of those being reported after July 4. She said if businesses want to remain open and if the county wants to open schools, residents must continue to wash their hands, stay six-feet apart, and wear face coverings.

Businesses will close if they don’t have employees who have contracted the virus and they have no one to work for them, she said.

“Businesses do what they have to do if they have no one to work for them,” Stachon said. “Loaf ‘N Jug is doing what they need to right now.”