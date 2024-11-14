Local 4-H Member Feeds Community Youth through Fair to Fork Program

Dawson Bernard stands with his dad, Shay (left), Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County CEO Lisa Stewart (right), and club members as he donates meat to the club. Photo courtesy of Alicia Bernard

Back in September, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a donation of local meat thanks to the state’s Fair to Fork program.

Dawson Bernard of Green River has been involved in 4-H for seven years, since he was 8 years old, and he is in his second year showing for Future Farmers of America (FFA).

“I like that 4-H is a positive influence. My dad grew up showing steers and was a part of 4-H when he was a kid,” Dawson said. Now, Dawson’s 4-H experience includes being part of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Fair to Fork program.

First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative aims to end hunger in Wyoming, and one of the programs designed to help accomplish that mission is the Fair to Fork Program. The program, which is a partnership with the University of Wyoming Extension, 4-H and FFA, allows for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to purchase hogs through a lottery selection from every county in Wyoming, from the state’s 4-H and FFA youth.

They then ensure the meat is processed by a USDA or state-inspected participating facility, and then the 4-H or FFA member gets to choose a local anti-hunger organization in their county to donate the meat to.

“Sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for local anti-hunger organizations,” the Wyoming Hunger Initiative states on their website.

Dawson was one of four local kids who entered into the Fair to Fork lottery, and he was selected through a random draw.

“A special bonus was that we always attend State Fair so we were able to meet the First Lady and get an award. It was really neat to receive the award with the other kids in Wyoming,” Dawson said.

Dawson with Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon.

When thinking of places to donate his pig, the Boys & Girls Club came to mind due to his dad having a friend who works at the club. Dawson finds it rewarding to be able to give back to local kids through his donation.

“Donating an animal helps grow the local community, and my dad has a friend that works at the Boys & Girls Club. He said that they would love to have any fresh meat and that they see lots of kids, and it’s really cool to give back to the local kids with my animal,” Dawson said.

Lisa Stewart, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, said the club is very thankful to Dawson and the Fair to Fork program.

“The Fair to Fork program is a wonderful way for 4-H youth to be able to give back to the community,” she said. “We are so thankful for Dawson choosing the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County for his pig this year. Our club kids and families are grateful and have loved adding it to meals.”

Left: Dawson with his pigs early on in raising them. Right: Dawson showing his pig, Raven. Photos courtesy of Alicia Bernard

Dawson said his pig, Raven, was super friendly and was one of his favorites that he’s raised. At the end of his care over her, she ended up weighing 270 pounds.

“My pig Raven was one of the friendliest pigs when we got her…She was one of my favorite pigs that I had. She would lay down and want you to rub her belly,” he said. “4-H is a lot of hard work feeding, walking and making sure your animal is taken care of. Yes it’s sad that an animal you have had for six months gets butchered but sometimes they get to live and have babies too.”

Dawson showing Raven at the Wyoming State Fair. Photo courtesy of Alicia Bernard

He said along with raising the animals, being part of 4-H also entails a lot of community service. For Dawson, 4-H allows him to be successful in something that fits his interests, while also allowing him to give back to his community in unique ways such as feeding an entire club of kids and their families.

“4-H helps teach kids like me that they can be successful if they aren’t into sports or other activities. Our 4-H club spends lots of time in the summer working together and learning about our projects,” he said.