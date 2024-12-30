Local 6-Year-Old Boy Recognized for Heroism

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hull, Deputy Otte, Detective Cassidy, and Deputy Lindig visit Mason to recognize him for his heroic acts. Photo courtesy of SCSO

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recognized and celebrated a local 6-year-old boy last Friday after his heroism saved his grandmother’s life.

Mason, Sweetwater County’s 6-year-old hero, found his grandma unresponsive on the floor on December 19 and reported it to a trusted adult at school, which ultimately got her the medical help she needed.

“Mason displayed incredible courage and quick thinking on the morning of December 19 when he noticed something was wrong at home,” the sheriff’s office said. “Upon waking to his grandma’s alarm, Mason found her unresponsive on the floor. Concerned for her welfare and with few options, Mason dressed, went to school, and immediately told a trusted adult about the situation. Thanks to his actions, first responders arrived at his grandmother’s house to assist her with the medical help she needed.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To celebrate Mason’s brave actions, sheriff’s office deputies visited Mason at his grandmother’s house to show their appreciation.

“We showered Mason with an official hero’s bravery certificate and some sheriff’s office goodies and praised him for doing the right thing: seeking help from a responsible adult,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mason is a shining example of what it means to stay cool in a tough situation, and we’re proud to have him in our community. Way to go, Mason—you’re a true hero.”