Local Agencies Receive Funds to Provide Emergency Food and Shelter Services

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming and the Local Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) recently awarded funds to five Sweetwater County agencies to provide emergency food and shelter services.

This funding includes Phase 37, which is allocated from the EFSP National Board for the 2019 fiscal year funding. In addition, supplemental funds under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act were also awarded.

Through Phase 37 funding, $18,308 was awarded to:

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, $6,000

Golden Hour Senior Center, $2,308

Sweetwater Family Resource Center, $10,000

Through CARES funding, $26,103 was awarded to:

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, $8,000

Golden Hour Senior Center, $5,153

Young at Heart Senior Center, $8,000

United Way of Southwest Wyoming Community Diaper Bank, $4,950

United Way of Southwest Wyoming functions as the convening organization for Sweetwater County and provides the administrative support for EFSP’s fund distribution through a Local Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), which is responsible for making annual disbursement decisions among local emergency food and shelter programs that apply for funds.

“As the Sweetwater County convening organization for EFSP, we’re responsible for administering the process and recruiting board members that thoroughly vet applications that are submitted for funds,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming. “We’re inspired by the work of these agencies to provide critical services to our communities and grateful for the decision by the National Board.”

At the federal level, distribution decisions are made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, Council of Jewish Federations, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide.

Funds from EFSP are distributed to each county in the United States based on its current population size, unemployment rate, and poverty rate.

Grant funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services including but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries

Lodging in mass shelter, or hotel/motel limited to 30 days per individual/household

One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure

Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

For more information contact Frink at 362-5003 or kfrink@swunitedway.org.