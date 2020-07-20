Local Area Students Listed on University of Wyoming’s 2020 Spring Provost’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE —The University of Wyoming lists 28 students from Sweetwater County and 11 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Sweetwater County
Farson
- Cody G. Sloan
Green River
- Cory T. Cassity
- Amanda Grace Chidester
- Autumn Brooke Holmes
- Mariah Lucero
- Emma R. Marsing
- Nicholas T. Tucker
Rock Springs
- Hanna Prakash Ahuja
- Theresa Marie Allgaier
- Deeanna Heather Archuleta
- Robert Calderone
- Jennifer D. Chick
- Kailyne L. Dickinson
- Ian Mark Fletcher
- Jalen Marie Gravett
- Kaylee Hardesty
- Jonathan Winn Jenkins
- Brenden S. Lapp
- Joyce K. Lew
- Sheri Rochelle Mathews
- Alexandra L. Palmer
- Heather Platzer
- Autumn R. Rosenau
- Caitlin J. Stout
- Brandy L. Sytsma
- Taylor M. Tygum
- Devyn R. Williams
- Kylee Ann Wylie
Uinta County
Evanston
- Sondra Billman
- Morgan Crompton
- Brock Ehlers
- Madison L. Haws
- Abigail J. Hayduk
- Hans Jetkoski-Defries
- Byron McGuire
- Brinae L. Sanders
Fort Bridger
- Madison Vitt
Lyman
- Collin Mitchell Koch
Mountain View
- Chase Leland Smith