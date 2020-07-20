Local Area Students Listed on University of Wyoming’s 2020 Spring Provost’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE —The University of Wyoming lists 28 students from Sweetwater County and 11 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Sweetwater County

Farson

  • Cody G. Sloan

Green River

  • Cory T. Cassity
  • Amanda Grace Chidester
  • Autumn Brooke Holmes
  • Mariah Lucero
  • Emma R. Marsing
  • Nicholas T. Tucker

Rock Springs

  • Hanna Prakash Ahuja
  • Theresa Marie Allgaier
  • Deeanna Heather Archuleta
  • Robert Calderone
  • Jennifer D. Chick
  • Kailyne L. Dickinson
  • Ian Mark Fletcher
  • Jalen Marie Gravett
  • Kaylee Hardesty
  • Jonathan Winn Jenkins
  • Brenden S. Lapp
  • Joyce K. Lew
  • Sheri Rochelle Mathews
  • Alexandra L. Palmer
  • Heather Platzer
  • Autumn R. Rosenau
  • Caitlin J. Stout
  • Brandy L. Sytsma
  • Taylor M. Tygum
  • Devyn R. Williams
  • Kylee Ann Wylie

Uinta County

Evanston

  • Sondra Billman
  • Morgan Crompton
  • Brock Ehlers
  • Madison L. Haws
  • Abigail J. Hayduk
  • Hans Jetkoski-Defries
  • Byron McGuire
  • Brinae L. Sanders

Fort Bridger

  • Madison Vitt

Lyman

  • Collin Mitchell Koch

Mountain View

  • Chase Leland Smith

