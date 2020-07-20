Local Area Students Listed on University of Wyoming’s 2020 Spring Provost’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE —The University of Wyoming lists 28 students from Sweetwater County and 11 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students are:

Sweetwater County

Farson

Cody G. Sloan

Green River

Cory T. Cassity

Amanda Grace Chidester

Autumn Brooke Holmes

Mariah Lucero

Emma R. Marsing

Nicholas T. Tucker

Rock Springs

Hanna Prakash Ahuja

Theresa Marie Allgaier

Deeanna Heather Archuleta

Robert Calderone

Jennifer D. Chick

Kailyne L. Dickinson

Ian Mark Fletcher

Jalen Marie Gravett

Kaylee Hardesty

Jonathan Winn Jenkins

Brenden S. Lapp

Joyce K. Lew

Sheri Rochelle Mathews

Alexandra L. Palmer

Heather Platzer

Autumn R. Rosenau

Caitlin J. Stout

Brandy L. Sytsma

Taylor M. Tygum

Devyn R. Williams

Kylee Ann Wylie

Uinta County

Evanston

Sondra Billman

Morgan Crompton

Brock Ehlers

Madison L. Haws

Abigail J. Hayduk

Hans Jetkoski-Defries

Byron McGuire

Brinae L. Sanders

Fort Bridger

Madison Vitt

Lyman

Collin Mitchell Koch

Mountain View