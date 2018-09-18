Local Art Scene Thriving and Growing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Art is popping up throughout Rock Springs.

With the number of sculptures in town and new murals in the downtown area, Rock Springs

Mainstreet/URA and Community Fine Arts Center collaborated to provide a brochure as well as a website highlighting these public works of art.

Work can be seen at the family recreation center and parks, to the college and downtown buildings.

“The idea started when I made a presentation to the local Rotary last year,” said Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director. “An impressive number of public artworks are around town and seeing it as a collection was an eye-opener for myself and everyone at the meeting.”

The question of why do communities invest in public art is answered on the new webpage

www.publicartrs.com.

“Wherever it is located, public art creates community. Public art can add value and positivity to neighborhoods, it can bring a smile to someone’s face in an unexpected part of town, and it boosts people’s health, happiness, and well-being,” Soule said.

“Art enhances communal spaces like parks, pedestrian thoroughfares, public buildings, and wherever people gather.”

“Sculptures, murals, and other art installations also strengthen a sense of identity in the community. Public art can honor an area’s history, but at the same time, encourage us to look at a brighter future for our city,” she added.

The Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board provided a grant to print the brochures.

“Public art has become more than something that’s ‘nice to have,’” shared Chad Banks, Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA manager. “More and more people want to live in, work in and visit vibrant communities full of art.

This collaboration with the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board allows us to showcase the public art around Rock Springs.

Visitors often comment on the quality of artist endeavors in Rock Springs and this brochure and accompanying website help showcase it for both visitors and our own residents. “

Brochures are available at several public venues, including the Rock Springs Chamber of

Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Downtown Rock Springs office, the CFAC and local hotels.

For more information about this project visit or call the downtown Rock Springs office or the Community Fine Arts Center.