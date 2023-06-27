Local Artist Shows Watercolors at Sweetwater County Library

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee recently hung a wonderful exhibit at the Sweetwater County Library of local artist Angelina Q. Bennett’s colorful watercolors. The exhibit will be on display through July.

Bennett says in her artist statement that her inspiration for her art comes from nature, travel, and her imagination. Her work is often colorful whether it is something realistic or abstract. Her first media is watercolor but she has also included collage in many pieces.

“I find painting to be visual communication that transcends language barriers. Choice of color, brush strokes and shapes depict energy feelings and emotions,” Bennett said. “Through painting I hope to share feelings and experiences with the viewers of my work.”

Bennett has also traveled finding subjects for her artwork in Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, China, Tibet, Greece, Russia, Spain, Western Europe, British Isles, Ireland, and most of the U.S.A.

Receiving an associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College was just the beginning of Bennett’s education to create art. She has studied with numerous master artists including Jean Hang Ting, San Mateo, CA to learn Chinese brush painting. She attended advanced watercolor classes from Lou Bonomarte, Guilford Handcraft Center, Guildford, CT Workshops: Jean Carbonetti, Gerald Brommer, Judy Morris, Steven Quiller, William Herring, Linda Moyer, and Tony Couch.

Bennett is a signature member of Wyoming Watercolor Society. Her work has been shown in many shows and exhibitions including Travel and Congressional Shows of the Wyoming Art Association; Taos Watercolor Society, Millicent Rogers Museum, Taos, NM; Old West Museum, Cheyenne, WY; Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne; Oasis Café and Women’s

Place Book Store, Salt Lake City Utah and a piece was selected for the City of Rock Springs Box Art installations.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krmpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.