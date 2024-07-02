Local Artist’s Assemblage Works Displayed in County Library

Weston Turner shows his daughters Lucy and Ella some of the assemblages in Angelina Bennett’s exhibit at Sweetwater County Library, on display through July. Bennett is a Green River artist who has worked in several different mediums and teaches watercolor and collage. Courtesy photo

GREEN RIVER – Local artist Angelina Q. Bennett’s work is being featured at the Sweetwater County Library throughout July.

Bennett’s works are different from most as the exhibit is composed of mixed media and assemblage works. Assemblage is an artistic form that uses three-dimensional objects in a manner similar to a collage.

“I was introduced to the use of discarded items as toys by my siblings. I watched my sisters playing store with used cans and boxes,” Bennett said. “My brother tied strings around bottles and pulled them around as horses. I made figures of people out of bottles for my daughter ‘who smiled and called them funny guys.’”

Bennett received an associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College, which was a beginning to her arts education. She studied with numerous master artists, learning Chinese brush painting, advanced watercolor techniques and other skills.

Bennett is a signature member of Wyoming Watercolor Society. Her work has been shown in many shows and exhibitions including travel and congressional shows of the Wyoming Art Association; Taos Watercolor Society, Millicent Rogers Museum, Taos, New Mexico; Old West Museum, Cheyenne; Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne; Oasis Café and Women’s Place Book Store, Salt Lake City and a piece was selected for the City of Rock Springs Box Art installations.

“I hope the viewer will feel a sense of playfulness in my work,” she said.