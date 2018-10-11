Local Artists Share Their Work at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS– This is the twelfth year for the Community Fine Arts Center’s Community Art Show and 8 local artists submitting 23 original pieces of artwork. This year’s theme is “Trains” and will be on display through October 31st at the Community Fine Arts Center.



Celebrating 150 Years of the UP Railroad in Sweetwater County

“This year’s theme marks the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Union Pacific railroad coming through Sweetwater County and the “Race to Promontory”,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director.

“Building the transcontinental railroad was a boom for the state of Wyoming’s growth. Earlier this month Green River celebrated its 150th year of becoming a town.”

“As a community art show, it is open to any art medium and the goal is to provide local artists an opportunity to share their creative efforts with the public. And as an open exhibit, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included.”



Paintings and Photographs

Both traditional paintings in oils and watercolors are on display but the majority of the images are photographs by several local artists including Rod Anderson, Robert Doak, Eric Nielson, R.J. Pieper, Gwendolyn Quitberg, and David von Metz.

Glenn Taucher has two oil paintings that focus on the railroad of the past and Patti Bird has a watercolor and an acrylic painting both of which highlight the water tanks that were necessary to keep the steam engines running.

Along with his photographic artwork, von Metz has an acrylic painting in the abstract expressionism style. The one three-dimensional piece in the show is a collage assemblage by Cindy Patrick.

Four pieces of artwork from the permanent art collection are included in the exhibit. A photograph by former resident Larry Friedman, a watercolor by Glenn Pearce, a watercolor by an unknown artist and an oil by Travis Ivy. Each has an image of trains or tracks as part of the compositions.



Check it Out

The public is invited to enjoy this exhibit as well as the permanent collection owned by the Sweetwater County School District #1 displayed at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street in Rock Springs.

Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 pm.