Local Athletes Highlight All-Conference Soccer Selections

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Athletes from across Sweetwater County, Bridger Valley and Sublette County were well represented on this year’s 4A and 3A West All-Conference soccer teams, with standout performances from both boys and girls earning postseason recognition.

4A Girls – West All-Conference

Green River and Rock Springs each saw top contributors honored after solid seasons in the state’s top classification.

Green River junior Isa Vasco was named All-Conference at forward after a dominant postseason run, including a hat trick against Sheridan in the state tournament. Freshman Brookelyn Phillips also earned a spot as a midfielder, providing several key assists throughout regional and state play.

On the defensive end, senior Jayden Johnson of Rock Springs was recognized for her strong presence on the back line.

3A Girls – West All-Conference

Bridger Valley programs were well represented in 3A. Senior Charlee Porter of Mountain View earned All-Conference honors at goalkeeper following an impressive season in net.

In the midfield, senior Karly Sabey of Lyman was named to the team, while Lyman’s senior Owen Hansen and Mountain View’s underclassmen Ellie Stoddard were selected as forwards, each showcasing consistent scoring and playmaking abilities throughout the year.

4A Boys – West All-Conference

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves combined for a strong showing in the 4A West boys selections.

Rock Springs junior goalkeeper Jared Parra earned All-Conference honors after a standout junior season that included several highlight-reel saves at the regional and state tournaments.

On defense, junior Mark Hamilton and senior Jared Swafford of Rock Springs were both selected alongside Green River’s senior Aiden Morris.

Midfield was a strong point for both programs, with Rock Springs seniors Azra Moses and Cristian Perez, along with Green River’s underclassmen Gavin Mares, all receiving honors for their impact in creating scoring opportunities.

At forward, senior Alex Herrera of Rock Springs and junior Braxton Doak of Green River rounded out the list.

3A Boys – West All-Conference

In 3A boys, Lyman and Mountain View led the way for the Bridger Valley, while Sublette County was represented by Pinedale standout senior Christian Sosa Sanchez, who earned All-Conference honors at midfield.

Lyman’s senior Nate Brady was named the top goalkeeper, and fellow senior Ben Bluemel joined the defensive selections. Forwards Deavon Schear of Lyman and Kayd Allen, Brockton Walker, and Nash Piekkola of Mountain View were also honored for their consistent contributions throughout the season.