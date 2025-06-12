Local Athletes Set for 52nd Wyoming Shrine Bowl in Casper

CASPER — Some of Wyoming’s top football talent will suit up in their high school colors one final time Saturday as the 52nd annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Game kicks off at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

The game, which features graduated seniors from across the state, will begin at 2 p.m. at Natrona County High School. Local athletes James Herwaldt (Green River), Max Gregory (Lyman), Landon Solaas (Mountain View), Sam Eddy (Rock Springs), Randall Hamilton (Rock Springs), and Michael Rubich (Rock Springs) will all take part in this year’s showcase for the South team.

The Shrine Bowl pits the North and South teams against each other in a charitable all-star event benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Players were nominated by their high school coaches, with final selections made by the coaching staff of each team.

Last year, the North team rolled to a dominant 45-7 win in the 51st edition of the game. The North also holds the edge in the overall series, leading 27-20-3.

Saturday’s matchup marks the final high school football game for all participants and provides one last chance for these athletes to represent their schools—and their communities—on a statewide stage.