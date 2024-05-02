Local Auction Featuring Collection of Signed Sports and Music Items Rare for Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In an auctioneering career spanning more than two decades, Veldon Kraft has never seen a collection like it.

More than 130 items are currently up for auction on the VRK Auctions website, featuring an array of autographed sports and music memorabilia. Kraft, owner of VRK Auctions, said the collection is quite rare for a local auction in Wyoming.

“A collection this size is pretty rare. There’s a lot of stuff out there, there’s auction companies that this is all that they do, but for us being a local company this is pretty rare for us. In 26 years of doing auctions, this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The collection comes from former Green River resident Lary Hoopes, who passed away in January of this year.

“He started collecting five or six years ago,” Kraft said of Hoopes. “He just became an avid collector.”

The collection includes objects signed by Josh Allen and Kobe Bryant, along with several autographed baseball, soccer, and basketball. Items autographed by musicians such as Carrie Underwood, REO Speedwagon and Linda Ronstadt are also included.

“The items that stand out most to me are the Josh Allen stuff. Everybody in Wyoming knows Josh Allen. There’s a Wyoming jersey that’s signed by him, some Buffalo Bills jerseys signed by him, a Bills helmet signed, some Wyoming and Buffalo Bills footballs,” Kraft said.

Kraft also believes the Kobe Bryant signed items will also be popular. Beyond sports and music, there are also Disney items, comics, and more. Bidders can also be assured that nearly the entire collection is authenticated.

“Probably 98% to 99% of the signatures are authenticated by JSA, Beckett [Authentication Services], Schwartz [Sports Memorabilia], or Pristine [Auction],” Kraft said.

The online auction can be found here. The bidding opened on March 6 and will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

“It’s a sight to see. It really is,” Kraft said. “This is just something that we don’t see here ever. To have this much stuff, this much history, in one place is pretty incredible.”