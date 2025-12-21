Local Basketball Teams Close Out 2025 on Final Day of Flaming Gorge Classic

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Day three of the Flaming Gorge Classic brought more basketball action and plenty for the home crowds to cheer for as our local teams finished off the 2025 portion of the basketball season.

Green River Wolves vs Thermopolis

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves played a doubleheader Saturday afternoon in front of the home crowd against the Thermopolis Bobcats. On the girls side, the Lady Wolves rolled to a dominant 65-27 win that was never especially close. Green River led 33-15 at the half led by Nicole Wilson’s 17 first half points. Nine different players got on the scoresheet for the Lady Wolves, including Wilson, who finished with 21. Isa Vasco had 18 points as the Lady Wolves ended 2025 with a home victory.

The Green River boys faced a stern test in the Bobcats on Saturday. The visiting Bobcats led 13-10 after the first quarter, before the Wolves responded to take a 25-23 lead into the halftime locker room. Green River expanded their lead to 6 before the 4th quarter with a 40-34 lead heading into the final frame. The heart of the Wolves team shone through in the 4th, keeping their undefeated season going with a win, 53-49. Dax Taylor lead the Wolves with 19 points, tied for the game lead with Thermopolis’ Cody Bomengen.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Close the Classic with Two Games

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers picked up their second straight win to open up the final day of the Classic, defeating Worland 66-38 for their best win of the young season. The game started close, with the Lady Tigers holding a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. Rock Springs picked up the scoring pace and used the full court press to great defensive advantage to stifle Worland’s offense. The first half was led by Hannah Milleman, scoring 14 points in the first two quarters and ending the game with 18.

The Tigers offense continued to roll in the second half, scoring 19 in the third quarter and 17 in the 4th to hold off the Lady Warriors and secure their second win of the season. Sheiley Zancanella and Hannah Milleman led all scorers with 18 points apiece, Kati Moore added 11 points of her own in the final quarter, and everyone on the team contributed to the win.

In their final game of 2025, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers were beaten by the Pinedale Lady Wranglers, 56-39. Sheiley Zancanella continued her top scoring form, leading the Tigers with 16 points. Allison Condie and Aspen Soltis each had 8 in the contest. Erica Wilson had a dominant game for the Lady Wranglers, knocking down 25 points. Alyxis White followed closely behind with 16.

Rock Springs Boys Defeat Pinedale

The Rock Springs Tigers boys finished the Flaming Gorge Classic with a 3-0 record (5-1 overall), defeating the Pinedale Wranglers Saturday afternoon by a score of 60-47. The first few minutes of the game were slow for both teams, before the Tigers found their shot and outscored the Wranglers 16-5 after the first quarter. Rock Springs did not let off the gas in the second quarter, led by Elias Griffin’s 7 points and tight defense across the team, leading to a halftime lead of 33-13 for the Tigers.

The second half didn’t change much, as Rock Springs withstood an improved offensive attack by the Wranglers to outscore Pinedale 15-14 in the 3rd, taking a 21 point lead into the 4th. Pinedale outscored the Tigers in the 4th quarter, 20-12, but could not overcome the late deficit as the final score read 60-47.

Boston James led the Tigers with 17 points on the afternoon, capping off a great individual scoring weekend for him. Syvon Thomas broke into double figures with 12 points, as well as Elias Griffin with 10. For the Wranglers, Matthew Gosar led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Trace Fidley with 11 and Shane Rogers with 10.

Mountain View

The Mountain View Lady Buffalos dropped their final game of the Flaming Gorge Classic on Saturday to Glenrock, by a final score of 52-45. The Lady Buffalos had a tough tournament, losing to Riverton on Thursday, 38-32. On Friday, the Mountain View girls fell to the Thermopolis Bobcats, 51-45. The Lady Buffalos will look to learn from these losses moving into the 2026 part of the schedule.

The Buffalos boys team also had a tough start to the weekend, dropping their Thursday tilt against Riverton 66-41, and coming up short on Friday to Thermopolis, 74-44. Mountain View battled to a hard-fought win over Grace, ID to end their Classic on a high note, by a final score of 54-44.