Local Basketball Teams Close Tournament Play This Weekend in Cheyenne

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves will close this season’s tournament play this weekend in Cheyenne for the James Johnson Winter Showcase. The tournament will last three days starting Thursday.

On Thursday, the Green River girls and boys face Sheridan starting at 3:30 p.m. Later, Rock Springs will tip off against Cheyenne East at 6:30 p.m.

The following day, the Green River girls will face Worland at 9 a.m. and the boys will play Cheyenne Central at 7:30 p.m. For Rock Springs, the boys and girls will face Natrona at 10:30 a.m. and then Laramie at 6 p.m.

For Saturday, the Green River boys and girls will face Cheyenne South at 9 a.m. Rock Springs faces Cheyenne Central at 3 p.m.

All Green River and Rock Springs games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. The Green River games will be on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. Rock Springs will be on 97.9 KZWB. All games will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.