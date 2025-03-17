Local Boys Basketball Standouts Earn All-Conference Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 4A West, 3A West, and 1A Southwest basketball conferences have announced their all-conference selections, highlighting the exceptional talent from Green River, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View high schools.

4A West All-Conference Selections

Hunter Lake, Green River Wolves : Lake’s leadership on the court was instrumental in guiding the Wolves through a competitive season. He was second on the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game and he led the team in assists and steals with 3.0 and 1.1 respectively.

: Lake’s leadership on the court was instrumental in guiding the Wolves through a competitive season. He was second on the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game and he led the team in assists and steals with 3.0 and 1.1 respectively. Boston James, Rock Springs Tigers : James showcased remarkable skill and consistency in his sophomore season. He was second on the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks with 14.5, 5.5, 1.6, and 0.5 per game respectively.

: James showcased remarkable skill and consistency in his sophomore season. He was second on the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks with 14.5, 5.5, 1.6, and 0.5 per game respectively. Samuel Lionberger, Rock Springs Tigers: Lionberger’s versatility and athleticism made him a key player for the Tigers, securing his place among the conference’s elite. The Western Wyoming Community College commit led his team in points (16.0), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.2), steals (1.7), and blocks (0.7) per game.

1A Southwest All-Conference Selections

Kaison Macy, Farson-Eden Pronghorns : Macy’s outstanding performance throughout the season was pivotal in the Pronghorns’ success. He led his team in blocks per game with 1.2. He was also second on the team in points and rebounds per game with 18.2 and 8.3 respectively.

: Macy’s outstanding performance throughout the season was pivotal in the Pronghorns’ success. He led his team in blocks per game with 1.2. He was also second on the team in points and rebounds per game with 18.2 and 8.3 respectively. Aden Neese, Farson-Een Pronghorns: Neese’s impressive skills and on-court performances earned him recognition as one of the top players in the conference. He led his team in points per game, rebounds per game, and steals per game with 20.4, 11.1, and 2.5 per game respectively

3A West All-Conference Selections

